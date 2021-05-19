Salty to sweet, a local restaurant shakes up its menu after pandemic hits

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local restaurant was forced to change from salty to sweet, literally.

Formally known as La Taberna Dominicana, you may remember when we first told you about it and its empanadas. Well, due to the pandemic they made a complete 360, and are now the Funnel Cake Lounge.

“It’s crazy, sometimes we still sit around and talk about it,” said Andre Walker, who describes the unbelievable transformation when they were forced to go from selling empanadas to funnel cakes.

“We wanted to create something where people were still interested after two or three weeks because that’s when they lose interest,” he said.

As dramatic of a change it was, like many businesses, Walker says the empanadas just weren’t keeping customers coming backing wanting more.

“With empanadas, it was hit and miss. Some people like it, some people don’t like fried dough, some people don’t like the meat inside. I looked at funnel cakes, when you go to the fair; there are so many pop-up stands,” he explained.

And when he went back to the drawing board and instead of shutting down completely, he thought of something that would hit the sweet spot for people in the community.

“It was kind of like a breath of fresh air because the pandemic has been tough on everyone.”

And his idea just took off.

“Here we are almost a month and a half later and we still have two-hour waits and people are still coming in,” he said. “We’ve had people driving as far as from different states just to come to try it out. We’ve even had people who are interested in franchising it and we’ve only been around for a month and a half.”

Walker says they hope to bring empanadas back just in a smaller location. They’re also thinking about adding a chicken and funnel cake and waffle to the menu.

If you’d like to indulge in the treats at Funnel Cake Lounge, it’s located inside of the La Taberna Dominicana building in Martinez.

