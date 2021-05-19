‘Rundown home, after rundown home’ Augusta city leaders discuss blight ordinance at commission meeting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are more than 300 abandoned and dilapidated properties in Richmond County. Its an issue that been on commissioner’s plates for decades but even after all these years we haven’t significant change. Now city leaders are on the path to passing an ordinance to deal with the blight issues in the city.

But the ball might not get rolling so soon. Commissioners are putting a pause on the new ordinance for now.

Rundown home, after rundown home, after rundown home - that’s how commissioner Jordan Johnson describes blight in his district.

“I had a neighbor who was living in her home and the house next to her home, caught fire, it was just random electrical issue and it was a blighted property,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson, District 1.

Johnson wants to get rid of blight for the wellbeing of those living near it.

“People have been waiting on a blight ordinance for decades..,” he said.

Today commissioners got a look at the first draft.

Property owners would get 30 days after notice to clean up a blighted property. If they don’t clean it up they can face a tax increase seven times the normal amount.

So let’s say the property is worth $50,000 and the property taxes are $708. You could be charged $4,956. In turn, if the property is cleaned the owner could get their tax bill cut in half after back taxes are paid.

But some leaders had questions about how and if it’ll work.

“You’re talking about, ‘well we’re gonna punish them with more property tax’, you’re a multimillionaire you get punished by $500 a year for property tax, you just throw that down the street you don’t care. And then nothing is done with your property,” said Commissioner John Clarke, District 10.

Mayor Davis urged commissioners to follow typical ordinance procedure that would require a public hearing, workshop session, and second reading on the draft.

“The blight ordinance is not ready for primetime, we need some more work on the blight ordinance and that’s why it was slowed down today,” said Commissioner Clarke.

The plan is for the ordinance to only apply to vacant and commercial properties. Even though the process might have been slowed down today the ordinance is still very much on the table. Commissioners agreed to hold a public hearing then bring it back to committee for discussion on June 8.

