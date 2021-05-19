Advertisement

Richmond County schools make room for employee pay raises in new budget

Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday’s meeting had masks in the spotlight for students and staff in the Richmond County School System.

Lynthia Ross, the spokeswoman for the school system, said that the district will continue to “adhere to the governor’s order” and continue to keep the same COVID guidelines in place that they started with.

While the Board of Education did not dwell on discussing mask policies yesterday, members did talk about budgets for next year.

The district is nearing the end of the school year, so the board members met to discuss the big changes that could come from the next year’s budget.

The district hopes to use $8 million of CARES Act funding towards the budget.

The budget also creates the opportunity for eligible employees, custodians, and substitute teachers to receive pay raises.

The district plans to allocate a portion of funds to purchase more textbooks for students and to lift out-of-town travel moratoriums for staff.

