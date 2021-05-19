Advertisement

Nonprofit raises money to buy mobile showers for CSRA homeless

By Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local nonprofit organization is trying to help the homeless in our area stay healthy.

Project Refresh is raising money to pay for a mobile shower trailer. It will have two private bathrooms, each with a shower stall, sink and toilet.

The group says the trailer will provide a basic necessity we sometimes take for granted.

“I really think we change Augusta and Aiken, North Augusta all of these areas just by working together,” member Brittany Hutto said. “It’s exciting because we are meeting a basic need through showers, but also we get to work with other people to bring together a solution to the problem of homelessness here.”

You can check out what the shower will look like below.

You can help out by visiting Project Refresh-Augusta on Facebook or donating to their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
FBI serves search warrant on home in North Augusta
Four women were shot, two fatally, at Magnolia Court Apartments off East Telfair Street.
Learn the new details on quadruple shooting on East Telfair Street
Fox
Rabid fox attacks dogs in Richmond County
Brittany Kennedy
Have you seen this woman, who’s a suspect in Augusta assault?
Antonio Burden
I-TEAM: What city emails reveal about search for Augusta fire chief

Latest News

Newly arrested suspect faces 2 counts of murder, 2 counts of aggravated assault
Marcus Dequan Simpson, 29.
Augusta man reported missing after walking away from home
Aiken County schools will pay certified teachers $42 to teach this summer
Grocer Food Lion announced plans to remodel a total of 92 stores, including 20 locations across...
Food Lion’s order-ahead program now accepts SNAP benefits
Teen faces charges after scuffle with deputy over selling bottled water