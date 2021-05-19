Nonprofit raises money to buy mobile showers for CSRA homeless

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local nonprofit organization is trying to help the homeless in our area stay healthy.

Project Refresh is raising money to pay for a mobile shower trailer. It will have two private bathrooms, each with a shower stall, sink and toilet.

The group says the trailer will provide a basic necessity we sometimes take for granted.

“I really think we change Augusta and Aiken, North Augusta all of these areas just by working together,” member Brittany Hutto said. “It’s exciting because we are meeting a basic need through showers, but also we get to work with other people to bring together a solution to the problem of homelessness here.”

You can check out what the shower will look like below.

You can help out by visiting Project Refresh-Augusta on Facebook or donating to their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.