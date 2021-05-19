Newly arrested suspect faces 2 counts of murder, 2 counts of aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been booked into Richmond County jail on two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Julian Floyd Mayes, 21, was arrested Tuesday, according to Richmond County jail booking records. He’s being held on two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during a crime.

Authorities haven’t yet told us what case Mayes has been arrested in connection with.

However, the charges he faces are identical to the charges faced by a suspect in a shooting last week that left two women dead and two injured in Augusta.

Tyler Prather, 21, was arrested soon after Thursday evening’s shooting at an apartment complex on East Telfair Street.

Authorities had told News 12 they were looking for a “second subject” in connection with the shooting incident. We don’t yet know if that person is Mayes, and we’ll keep you updated.

Here’s a look at the Telfair Street case

A report released Monday morning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office gives details on the shooting.

It says that at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to an apartment at 201 E. Telfair St., where they found Tishaa Moulton and Taliha Turner inside apartment with at least one apparent gunshot wound each and Moulton unresponsive.

Deputies also sound Latoya Oglesby lying in the stairwell of the with at least one apparent gunshot wound, also unresponsive.

Turner was transported to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment, where she was in critical condition after the shooting.

READ DEPUTIES’ REPORT ON THE SHOOTING:

Coroner Mark Bowen and Deputy Coroner Mitchell Freeman responded to the scene and pronounced Moulton and Oglesby dead at 6:29 p.m.

Three other victims had been shot at: Druscilla Kent, Ashley Johnson-Bradford and Shantel Anderson.

Kent and Johnson-Bradford were not injured.

Anderson was shot in the arm and was transported to AUMC for treatment and released.

Another incident report released Monday reveals a deputy was called to the scene due to an altercation about an hour before the shootings.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a deputy was dispatched to the apartment complex to investigate a report of a fight apparently involving some of the victims.

Kent told a deputy that she’d gone over to the apartment of her neighbor, Moulton, to ask why Moulton called the police on her. Kent then “stated that Moulton (who is deaf) started getting in Kent’s face and waving her hands in the air.

Kent stated that she then pushed Moulton away and then Moulton punched Kent in the face, according to the deputy’s report.

Moulton advised that she had just came home from the store and Kent was kicking and hitting the door.

Moulton advised that she then opened the door and Kent punched her in the back of the head, according to the report.

Moulton stated that the fight made its way out to the parking lot and then ended, the report stated.

At the time of the report due to conflicting statements and no visible injuries on either party, the deputy was unable to determine a victim.

The shooting was part of a wave of violent crimes that swept the CSRA, leaving two people dead, eight people shot and one person stabbed within 12 hours.

READ ARREST WARRANTS IN SHOOTING:

