New development projects passed at Augusta Commission meeting

By Kennedi Harris
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today commissioners passed brand new development projects coming to Augusta including more affordable housing and an Aldi grocery store.

More affordable housing is coming to Harrisburg. The commission passed a request by the Housing and Community Development to help fund Kendrick Place. It’s a $15.3 million partnership with Woda Cooper Development to build a 64 unit development just half a mile away from the Salvation Army KROC Center in Harrisburg.

The city of Augusta will input $640,000 in loans for 10 years which is about four percent of the total project cost. 40 percent of the units will be reserved for people making 60 percent below the median income. Units will range from $500-$895 a month.

Not only is Augusta getting some much-needed new affordable housing commissioners also approved plans for a new grocery store.

Commissioners also made the decision today to approve plans to build an Aldi grocery store in South Augusta. The store will be built on Peach Orchard Road. It will demolish a property formally owned by University Hospital and build an Aldi that is going to be 19,209 square feet.

