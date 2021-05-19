Many 2-state parents glad to get up to $300 a month per child under tax credit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of Americans will start seeing monthly checks in the mail starting mid-July due to an increased child tax credit.

Some parents in the two-state region say it’s much needed help, while others worry it could lead to more unemployment giving people a reason not to go to work.

Mother Kandyce Muse is happy to hear about the child tax credit advance.

“I think it’s good for the families that have struggled immensely with COVID,” said Muse.

The child tax credit jumped from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under six and to $3,000 for 6 and up, and it’s coming in monthly payments.

“Another thing that is interesting that’s never been done before is it’s being paid ahead of time in monthly payments based on your prior tax return,” said Larry Slaughter with Liberty Tax.

Eligible families will receive payments of $300 a month for every child under the age of 6 and $250 a month for every child age 6 to 17.

However, not everyone thinks this is a good idea.

Some oppose the child tax credit fearing it will give eligible parents the opportunity to avoid work, but the people we spoke with are in support of the monthly payments.

“I think it’s a great deal especially for working moms that could use the extra money or maybe they’ve been out of work because of the pandemic,” said Gilbert Nieves. “I think it’s a good deal. It’s something that should be done.”

Those parents who want to opt out of the advance monthly payments will be allowed.

The payments will be made on the 15th of each month unless that date falls on a weekend or holiday and will be administered by the IRS through direct deposit, paper check and debit cards.

