Man arrested in Saluda County on suspicion of burglary

Jose Felipe is charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of larceny, and one count of malicious injury to property.((Source: Saluda County Detention Center))
By Connor Lomis
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - A man faces multiple charges after being arrested and charged with burglary in Saluda County.

Deputies said Jose Felipe stole items from a home on Greenwood Highway.

Investigators said they searched Felipe’s residence on Shady Lane on Tuesday and recovered the stolen property.

Felipe was arrested and charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of larceny and one count of malicious injury to property.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office says it’s committed to protecting the property of residents.

