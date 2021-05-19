Large crowd gathers to honor the life of Eynn Wilson, a recent lake drowning victim

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This afternoon a funeral was held to celebrate the life of Eynn Wilson, one of the boaters who went missing on Clarks Hill Lake back in April.

He was laid to rest at Hillcrest Park in Augusta. Then the family went over to Meadowbrook Park for a cookout.

Eynn and his best friend EJ Kirk went missing after one fell into the water and the other jumped in after.

DNR recovered their bodies about a week later. EJ’s funeral was last Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.