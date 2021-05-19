Hale House rehab center debate to be settled in court in June

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an update on the debate of a new rehab facility being built in the Green Meadows neighborhood.

The Hale Foundation has been at a standoff with people in Green Meadows who oppose the facility.

In August of last year, Augusta Commissioners were split back about whether the Valor Station rehab center should be granted a special zoning exemption to go in the Green Meadows neighborhood. The motion ultimately failed 5-4, with one commissioner abstaining from the vote.

The Hale Foundation had filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Augusta claiming the commission only considered the discriminatory requests of Green Meadow community members, and ignored the need for a facility like this.

However, this local lawsuit from the foundation claims the city violated federal law by not allowing them to build a rehab center for first responders.

The 20-acre property was sold to the Hale Foundation back in 2017.

Now we learn that the debate will be settled in court. The court date for the lawsuit is set for June 15.

