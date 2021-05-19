Gamecocks planning for full capacity at Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The University of South Carolina is now planning for full capacity for home football teams this season.

The school’s athletic department made the announcement Wednesday, adding that masks will no longer be required at games. The school is also planning for a return to full capacity tailgating as well.

“There is nothing like Gamecock game day and we are excited to welcome back all of our great fans to Williams-Brice Stadium,” UofSC Athletic Director Ray Tanner said in a statement. “Fans will be able to enjoy all of the gameday traditions as in previous years.”

The department said the decision came after consulting with local and university health officials.

Seat selection for season ticket holders will be held from June 2 through June 25, while parking selection begins July 12 through July 30.

This season will be the first for the Gamecocks under new head coach Shane Beamer.

“When Williams-Brice Stadium is full, there is no greater home-field advantage in college football,” Beamer said in a press release. “I look forward to running out to 2001 with our team to a stadium full of loud, passionate Gamecock fans.”

The Gamecocks open the season at home on Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois.

