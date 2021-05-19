Fort Gordon brigade leader fired over misconduct allegations

FORT GORDON, Ga. - Allegations of misconduct have led to the firing of a brigade commander at Fort Gordon.

The Army announced Tuesday that Col. Matthew Foulk, commander of the Army’s 35th Signal Brigade (Lion Brigade), was removed from command a day earlier.

Corps spokesman Col. Joe Buccino declined to comment on what the misconduct allegations involved.

Foulk had been in charge of the brigade since July 2019, but there were concerns about his ability to lead once the probe began, according to Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla, the 18th Airborne Corps commander.

Army officials have not provided information about the nature of the allegations against Foulk.

During his incoming speech in 2019, Foulk reminisced about Fort Gordon and the reputation of the Lion Brigade, stating, “My family and I are beyond excited to be back at Fort Gordon after an almost 20-year absence and are tremendously honored to be here today as we embark on this assignment with the Lion Brigade.”

In the past when asked by senior signal leaders what he wanted to do next in his career, Foulk stated, “Without hesitation I would answer, ‘I want to command the 35th Signal Brigade!’”

“The reputation of this signal brigade is unparalleled in the signal community and I always want to serve with the best,” Foulk said in 2019.

Col. Matthew Foulk (WRDW)

From reports by The Associated Press and WRDW/WAGT