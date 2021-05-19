Advertisement

Food Lion’s order-ahead program now accepts SNAP benefits

Grocer Food Lion announced plans to remodel a total of 92 stores, including 20 locations across the Lowcountry. (Source: LIve 5)
By Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants across the 10 states Food Lion serves are now able to use their electronic benefit transfer card while shopping online for food pickup from the grocery chain.

SNAP participants link their SNAP/EBT food card information as a form of payment then select the eligible items.

The order-ahead program, known as Food Lion To Go, allows customers to place an order and pick up their groceries on the same day.

Here’s how it works:

  • Visit shop.foodlion.com or open the Food Lion To Go app.
  • Enter your ZIP code and select the closest participating store.
  • Add items to your virtual cart.
  • Choose a pickup window (same day or up to seven days in advance) and check out.
  • An employee packs and stores the order until you arrive, then loads it in your car.

