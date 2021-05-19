Advertisement

Douglas’ American Idol finalist Willie Spence gets keys to the city

The keys to the City of Douglas are now in new hands, and those hands could be the next...
The keys to the City of Douglas are now in new hands, and those hands could be the next American Idol!(source: WALB)
By Bobby Poitevint
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The keys to the City of Douglas are now in new hands, and those hands could be the next American Idol!

We’re talking about a rising star, Willie Spence.

The excitement about Spence’s possible win on ABC’s American Idol could be heard from people all around on Tuesday morning, including Mayor Tony Paulk, who during a ceremony presented Willie with a key to the city.

“This is Willie Spence Week, and we have a great day planned for the next American Idol Willie Spence,” said the mayor, to chants of “Willie! Willie! Willie!”

He also mentioned during the ceremony that Governor Brian Kemp honored Spence, declaring this week as “Willie Spence Week” across the state.

Willie has received tremendous support from people in his hometown.Priscilla Davis is a fan who said she’s been “buying products, pushing Facebook, asking people to vote, telling people about it.”

Spence is now one of three finalists on the hit ABC show, American Idol.

A winner will be announced Sunday, as the finale airs on ABC at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tyler Prather and Julian Floyd Mayes
Second suspect arrested in shooting that killed 2, injured 2 on Telfair Street
Greg Carswell (city of Waynesboro photo)
Waynesboro mayor takes leave of absence amid legal, family worries
Col. Matthew Foulk gives his entrance speech during a change-of-command ceremony in July 2019...
Fort Gordon brigade leader fired over misconduct allegations
The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
FBI serves search warrant on home in North Augusta
Brittany Kennedy
Have you seen this woman, who’s a suspect in Augusta assault?

Latest News

Shots
Why is Johnson & Johnson vaccine flow slowing in South Carolina?
Richland One principal raps to help uplift students after difficult year
S.C. principal raps to help inspire students after difficult year
Lawmakers
S.C. lawmakers meet over Charleston County jail death
Taser
Court filing reveals former S.C. jailer's views on Tasers
News 12 in the morning│Top headlines for May 20