Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw high temperatures today in the low to mid 80s across the CSRA. This evening we’ll see mostly cloudy skies turning partly cloud to mostly clear heading into your Thursday morning. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60.

An upper level ridge will begin to develop over the eastern United States Thursday into this weekend bringing above average temperatures and dry weather. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Not much relief expected from the rain department over the next 5-Days. (WRDW)

Our first taste of highs above 90° this year looks possible by this weekend. Afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 90s! The air is expected to be relatively dry this weekend, so it hopefully won’t be humid to accompany the heat. Skies will be generally sunny this weekend.

Cranking up the heat around the CSRA as we head into the weekend. (WRDW)

Highs early next week are expected to reach the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity looks higher compared to this weekend and could create dangerous heat index values for sensitive groups. Keep it here for updates.

