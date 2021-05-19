Advertisement

Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Staying dry Thursday. Highs in the 90s expected Friday into early next week.
By Riley Hale
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of the CSRA looks dry for the rest of tonight. Skies will be mostly clear tonight. Winds will be light out of the southeast less than 5 mph. Low temperatures will be dropping to the mid and upper 50s early Thursday morning.

An upper level ridge begins to amplify over the eastern United States Thursday into this weekend bringing above average temperatures and dry weather. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Low temperatures early Friday will be back down in the mid to upper 50s. Afternoon highs Friday will be close to 90 with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the east between 8-12 mph.

Our first taste of highs above 90° this year looks likely this weekend. Afternoon highs Saturday are expected to be in low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Highs by Sunday should be in the mid to upper 90s. The air is expected to be relatively dry this weekend, so it hopefully won’t be humid to accompany the heat. Skies will be generally sunny this weekend.

Temperatures will only get hotter early next week with highs close to 100° Monday and Tuesday. No rain in the forecast until the middle of next week.

