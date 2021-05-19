Advertisement

Community hears from legislatures at annual post legislative breakfast

Columbia County Chamber of Commerce held its annual post legislative breakfast on Wednesday...
Columbia County Chamber of Commerce held its annual post legislative breakfast on Wednesday morning.(WRDW)
By Briana Collier
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce held their annual post legislative breakfast this morning.

It was an opportunity for business owners, community members and elected officials to hear from state legislatures on issues that impact the local community.

Rep. Jodi Lott says public safety was one of the biggest issues they discussed while in session; specifically, when it comes to funding law enforcement.

Lott says the business liability protection bill was also big especially during the pandemic for businesses.

Additionally, she says it’s important for them to continue to have these annual meetings so that the community is aware of what bills will become active on July 1.

“There are sometimes when there are cuts that need to be made because you have to tighten your belt, but we wanted to make sure they didn’t intentionally target law enforcement because public safety is critical,” Lott said. “It’s a priority in every community and it’s certainly a priority for Georgians.”

Lieutenant General Stephen Fogarty, commander of the U.S. Army Cyber Command, also spoke at the breakfast on the importance of working with the county so that soldiers want to stay here.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
FBI serves search warrant on home in North Augusta
Four women were shot, two fatally, at Magnolia Court Apartments off East Telfair Street.
Learn the new details on quadruple shooting on East Telfair Street
Fox
Rabid fox attacks dogs in Richmond County
Brittany Kennedy
Have you seen this woman, who’s a suspect in Augusta assault?
Antonio Burden
I-TEAM: What city emails reveal about search for Augusta fire chief

Latest News

These Facebook groups are made up of shoppers who spend a lot of time searching for secret sales.
What the Tech: How to look for secret sales
University of South Carolina
Gamecocks planning for full capacity at Williams-Brice Stadium
Spearman
RAW VIDEO: Molly Spearman on the impact of teachers
Saggy
Activist fighting ‘saggy pants ordinance’ one year later