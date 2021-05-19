Community hears from legislatures at annual post legislative breakfast

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce held their annual post legislative breakfast this morning.

It was an opportunity for business owners, community members and elected officials to hear from state legislatures on issues that impact the local community.

Rep. Jodi Lott says public safety was one of the biggest issues they discussed while in session; specifically, when it comes to funding law enforcement.

Lott says the business liability protection bill was also big especially during the pandemic for businesses.

Additionally, she says it’s important for them to continue to have these annual meetings so that the community is aware of what bills will become active on July 1.

“There are sometimes when there are cuts that need to be made because you have to tighten your belt, but we wanted to make sure they didn’t intentionally target law enforcement because public safety is critical,” Lott said. “It’s a priority in every community and it’s certainly a priority for Georgians.”

Lieutenant General Stephen Fogarty, commander of the U.S. Army Cyber Command, also spoke at the breakfast on the importance of working with the county so that soldiers want to stay here.

