Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputy lifts overturned car to rescue woman pinned underneath

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - A deputy in Virginia is being praised for his actions that saved a woman trapped underneath an overturned car.

Deputy J. Holt with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded on May 7 to a call reporting an overturned car with entrapment, according to the office’s Facebook post.

When he arrived at the scene, he was informed the driver of the car was trapped and couldn’t breathe. Inside the car, Holt discovered the woman’s head was pinned underneath the sunroof.

In Holt’s body camera footage, a child is seen in the car pleading for him to save his mom.

Holt then went into “overdrive,” according to the sheriff’s office, fearing the woman may die in front of her panicked child.

“Through sheer will and determination” he lifted the car enough for the woman’s head to be moved from underneath the vehicle and out of danger.

According to the sheriff’s office, this isn’t the first time Holt has been recognized for a heroic act. Holt recently received accolades for saving two people during a burning house in March 2020.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
FBI serves search warrant on home in North Augusta
Four women were shot, two fatally, at Magnolia Court Apartments off East Telfair Street.
Learn the new details on quadruple shooting on East Telfair Street
Fox
Rabid fox attacks dogs in Richmond County
Brittany Kennedy
Have you seen this woman, who’s a suspect in Augusta assault?
Antonio Burden
I-TEAM: What city emails reveal about search for Augusta fire chief

Latest News

A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday,...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
What the Tech: How to look for secret sales
What the Tech: How to look for secret sales
FILE - This undated image provided by Merck in October 2018 shows a vial and packaging for the...
US cervical cancers fall but other sex-related cancers rise
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
Republican leaders turn against bipartisan Jan. 6 commission
Bitcoin has lost about 38% of its value since April 13 when it hit a high of more than $64,800,...
EXPLAINER: Why has the price of Bitcoin been falling?