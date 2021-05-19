Advertisement

Augusta VA hospital seeks input on how to improve services

Charlie Norwood downtown location
Charlie Norwood downtown location(WRDW)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center will hold a virtual listening session next week to hear from veterans and others it serves.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday, the session is one of 50 across the country from March through June where veterans can offer input on how to design a health care system for the future.

“We want to hear from Veterans and other stakeholders in the communities VA serves and understand their vision for VA health care,” said Dr. Robin E. Jackson, Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center director. “VA’s goal is to collaborate closely with Veterans and other stakeholders to build the best VA health care system that meets the needs of Veterans today and for generations to come.”

To register for the listening session, visit https://www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp.

