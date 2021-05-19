Advertisement

Augusta man reported missing after walking away from home

Marcus Dequan Simpson, 29.
Marcus Dequan Simpson, 29.
By Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 29-year-old man is missing after he was last seen earlier this week.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Marcus Dequan Simpson was reported last seen on May 16 around 2 p.m. He walked away from his home on the 3700 block of Fairington Drive.

He has black hair, brown eyes, is 5′8 in height, and weighs 145 pounds.

It’s unknown what clothes Simpson was wearing at the time, but officials say he does suffer from an altered mental status. They say he was once found wandering the parking lot of the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway back on May 11.

If you have any information about Simpson or you may have seen him, you can call Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1048.

Or you can call the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1080.

