An uncomfortable but necessary conversation: Children witnessing violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Right now the man charged in the murder of two women and shooting and injuring two more sits in jail. Tyler Prather is accused of killing his sister and another woman. His mother and a fourth woman were hurt.

Yesterday the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office told us about a possible second subject. At this point, they won’t tell us any more about that person or their alleged involvement.

We brought you the story yesterday of 8-year-old Jordan Moulton. His mom died in that shooting.

Sydney Heiberger spoke to him and his guardian who asked us to share his story. She spoke to Jordan’s aunt Sunday. That’s when she met Jordan. He’s eight and had just lost his mother.

Today we talked to a child psychologist who said children witnessing trauma like abuse is way more common than we’d like to admit.

“Witnessing trauma is unfortunately very common,” said Dr. Jeremy Hertza.

An uncomfortable conversation but a necessary one.

In Richmond County children witnessed or were the victim of a crime at least 163 times since 2018. And these are just the documented cases.

“I took my nieces and my nephew to my house so they can get those bloody clothes off and try to get their mind off the situation,” said Ja’nice Williams, Tishaa Moulton’s aunt.

Ja’nice Williams’ home transformed from a two-child home to a six-child home overnight after her four great-nieces and nephews witnessed their mother get killed. She’s had to search for a larger home and resources for the kids everything from clothing to counseling.

“I haven’t ate since Thursday. I’ve just been drinking fluids,” she said.

Now is the time Dr. Jeremy Hertza says having a support system is most important. And sometimes the most effective measures don’t cost a dime.

“Making a connection with a school counselor gives them support during the day. If they’re having a bad day at school or everyone’s asking questions about what happened, they have someone right then and there to help them and solve their problems,” said Dr. Jeremy Hertza, a neuropsychologist.

It’s tragic, raw, and lifechanging.

“For these kids that saw what happened, that is almost incomprehensible for an adult let alone a child to wrap their mind around,” said Dr. Hertza.

But it’s the unfortunate world we live in.

Ja’nice says she received a housing voucher from the Augusta Housing Authority for a three-bedroom home to give her more space for all the kids. But she says she’s having trouble finding something.

There is a balloon release tomorrow at 6 p.m. at May Park in honor of Tishaa Moulton.

