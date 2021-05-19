Advertisement

Aiken woman creates stories through splashed stained glass windows

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One 95-year-old local artist is trying to find a permanent home for her master life’s work.

The windows in Nancy Wild’s home are far from ordinary. Nancy Wilds has been staining glass for years and now she is looking for a special place to hang her art.

“Some people look and say, ‘oh, they are so beautiful,’” she said.

In her latest work, she’s observed, interpreted, and integrated religions from around the world.

But she says underneath the layers of glass and splashes of color lies a story.

“They’re not just for decoration... They tie together. It’s like reading a book. They start over there and they go around to over here,” she said.

The six large pieces are called Gods In Glass, representing the history of religion around the world.

“When I decided to conclude my career, this is what I wanted to make,” she said. “What has been in my mind all of these years when I’ve been making stained glass is to spread a message.

A message she wants to keep alive for generations to come. And that’s why she is currently looking for a permanent home to protect all six pieces.

“I would like for my widows to be in an institution rather than a private family,” she explained. “There would be a change, the owner will die, he may leave a few to his children and a few windows he can give away to friends and scatter them.”

For her timing is important, and she hoping to find a very special place to showcase the masterwork of her career.

She also wrote a book that goes along with her work. She says the last section is devoted entirely to the windows and what they reveal.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
FBI serves search warrant on home in North Augusta
Four women were shot, two fatally, at Magnolia Court Apartments off East Telfair Street.
Learn the new details on quadruple shooting on East Telfair Street
Fox
Rabid fox attacks dogs in Richmond County
Brittany Kennedy
Have you seen this woman, who’s a suspect in Augusta assault?
Antonio Burden
I-TEAM: What city emails reveal about search for Augusta fire chief

Latest News

Augusta Fire Department
‘We need a fire chief. Period’: Augusta firefighters speak out at commission meeting
News 12 Morning│ Top headlines for May 19
A local restaurant shakes up their menu after pandemic hits
Salty to sweet, a local restaurant shakes up its menu after pandemic hits
A local restaurant shakes up their menu after pandemic hits
A local restaurant shakes up their menu after pandemic hits