Aiken County schools will pay certified teachers $42 to teach this summer

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Public School District is looking to hire elementary and high school teachers for their upcoming summer programs.

The district says these teachers will be paid $42 per hour to teach in its summer program. The program will run from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from June 16 to July 29. The program will be closed on Fridays and the week of July 5.

Teachers can also serve solely in June or July if they choose.

The deadline to apply is May 21. Anyone interest must create an internal account on the school district website to apply.

You can click here to reach the portal.

If you need more information about the application, you can contact Brian Gibbons at bgibbons@acpsd.net or by phone at 803-641-2645.

