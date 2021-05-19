Activist battles Ga. city’s ‘saggy pants’ ordinance, calling it racist

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany activist is trying to get a decade-old ordinance repealed. The ordinance says that people have to pull their pants up or pay up.

Tuesday, an opponent of the saggy pants ordinance sent documents to the Albany City Commission saying it encourages racism. Advocates say it encourages respect.

Albany State University Instructor and Activist James Pratt has been working with others to repeal this ordinance since last year. He just pressed commissioners again to reconsider the regulations.

“I’ve written a letter to the city commission, I’ve presented to the city commission, I’ve had one on one conversations with them. I’ve done a lot of work with the NAACP and other organizations in order to do this,” said Pratt.

The city’s saggy pants ordinance was originally passed in 2010 as an “indecency ordinance.” It is in the same category as public exposure.

“Basically, ensure that youth are being respectful and we’re making sure that everybody is being healthy in the interest of diminishing crime,” said Pratt.

He said these laws disproportionately affect Black people and don’t reduce crime.

“We have not seen a significant decrease in crime since the saggy pants law. Ninety-five percent of the people that have been cited because of this law have been black,” said Pratt.

Last year, Commissioner Demetrius Young was the only one to vote to repeal the ordinance.

Fines can range from $25 to $200.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.