S.C. prison officer smuggled in drugs disguised as candy, officials say

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina Department of Corrections officer has been arrested for smuggling lollipops laced with methamphetamine, officials say.

The department’s investigators released the arrest warrants on Tuesday.

Dana Fisher, 39, of Savannah, is charged with distribution of methamphetamines, providing contraband to an inmate and misconduct in office. Fisher was a sergeant at Ridgeland Correctional Institution.

Dana Fisher (WRDW)

Officials say she brought in a bag of Blow Pop suckers that included suckers that field-tested positive for meth. A contraband officer at the institution noticed the candy and thought the wrappers looked as if they had been altered with glue.

After investigating, officials say some of the suckers tested positive for drugs.

Fisher was fired after her arrest.

Other bags of candy Fisher brought into the institution are being tested by law enforcement to determine whether they also contain drugs.

