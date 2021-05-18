Advertisement

Roadwork roundup: Lincoln County highway project gets underway

Chip-sealing work will help preserve Georgia Highway 220 in Lincoln County.
Chip-sealing work will help preserve Georgia Highway 220 in Lincoln County.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON , Ga.(WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Highway 220 maintenance project, covering nearly 14 miles of the Lincoln County highway, is now an active major chip-seal preservation work zone for the next two months.

Georgia Department of Transportation crews are using liquid emulsion and a rock layer application to combat roadway deterioration by water intrusion.

MORE | Ga. company keeps on rolling despite shortage of truck drivers

Expect daily lane closure delays Monday through Thursday spanning from Woodlawn to the Highway 43 intersection.

With ideal weather, crews could complete sealing in six weeks, but it could take longer.

How to stay aware of travel conditions

With Memorial Day unofficially marking the start of summer, an active summer construction season is coming up across Georgia, creating many work zones.

For information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 before getting on the road. Georgia 511 is a free phone service that provides real-time traffic and travel information statewide, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures, and delays. Callers can transfer to operators to request assistance or report incidents 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Also in the news ...

  • The new Interstate 20 Savannah River bridge development will close lanes in both directions from Friday night into Saturday morning. Inside lanes in both directions must close for a safety buffer, allowing the crane delivery system to help install new beams. Westbound lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and eastbound lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
  • In Columbia County, there will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) on Autumn Court at Lewiston Road. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Thursday through May 25. Expect delays.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four women were shot, two fatally, at Magnolia Court Apartments off East Telfair Street.
Learn the new details on quadruple shooting on East Telfair Street
Tyler Prather
Deputies give details on shooting that left 2 women dead, 2 injured
An image of counterfeit prescription drugs provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office. The pills...
After starting in Augusta, wave of fentanyl overdoses spreading across Georgia
The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
FBI serves search warrant on home in North Augusta
Two people were shot inside a vehicle on Elbert Street Sunday evening.
Two people shot in vehicle on Elbert Street in Graniteville

Latest News

New development projects passed at Augusta Commission meeting
Right now the man charged in the murder of two women and shooting and injuring two more sits in...
An uncomfortable but necessary conversation: Children witnessing violence
Augusta firefighters are calling for more transparency in the hiring process of the new fire...
Augusta firefighters calling for more transparency in fire chief hiring process
Brian Kemp announces he will be seeking second term as Georgia’s Governor
Right now the man charged in the murder of two women and shooting and injuring two more sits in...
An uncomfortable conversation: children witnessing violence