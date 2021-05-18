Richmond County Health Department moves vaccine clinic, welcomes walk-ins

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Health Department is offering vaccinations for ages 12 and up and has moved its vaccine clinic to a new location at 2420 Windsor Spring Road.

Vaccinations are offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Walk-ups are welcome, but for faster service, schedule an appointment at https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/.

For questions or additional information, call 706-721-5800.

Also, the agency plans two mobile vaccination events this week:

Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the MTAG Sports Complex, 4304 Sudan Road in Augusta with your choice of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at the High Point Crossing apartments, 524 Richmond Hill Road West in Augusta, with your choice of the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

