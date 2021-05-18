Advertisement

North Augusta leaders move forward on plans for new schools

Highland Springs elementary and middle school(ACPSD)
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans for the Aiken County Public School District to construct two new schools in the North Augusta area are now one step closer to being complete.

Last night, North Augusta City Council members approved, 6-0, the first reading of an ordinance that seeks to rezone 51.2 acres to public use for the construction of Highland Springs Elementary and Middle School. A second reading will need to be approved for the ordinance to take effect.

Both schools will be housed in a connected, two-story facility on a tract of land located northeast of downtown North Augusta, near the corner of Old Sudlow Lake Road and Belvedere Clearwater Road.

Plans released by the school district state it will serve 500 middle school students and 750 middle school students.

“I think this is a good move forward for the city and our staff recommendation is to approve it,” Jim Clifford, North Augusta city administrator, said at the meeting.

While a date for construction to begin has not been announced, Clifford told the council the School District is “prepared to move forward.”

A preliminary schedule for construction released by the ACPSD in April states construction could begin this summer with a completion scheduled for November 2022.

