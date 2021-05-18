Advertisement

Mets overcome more injuries, beat Braves 3-1

(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(AP) - Pinch-hitter James McCann drove in the game’s first run with a double, Tomas Nido had three hits and the New York Mets overcame more injuries to beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1.

With the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Mets right fielder Kevin Pillar was hit square in the nose by a 95 mph pitch from Jacob Webb. Pillar was knocked to the ground, and blood poured from his nose when he lifted his head.

Mets starter Taijuan Walker allowed only one hit in three scoreless innings before leaving the game with left side tightness. Austin Riley hit a homer for the Braves.

