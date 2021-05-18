Mets overcome more injuries, beat Braves 3-1

(AP) - Pinch-hitter James McCann drove in the game’s first run with a double, Tomas Nido had three hits and the New York Mets overcame more injuries to beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1.

With the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Mets right fielder Kevin Pillar was hit square in the nose by a 95 mph pitch from Jacob Webb. Pillar was knocked to the ground, and blood poured from his nose when he lifted his head.

Mets starter Taijuan Walker allowed only one hit in three scoreless innings before leaving the game with left side tightness. Austin Riley hit a homer for the Braves.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.