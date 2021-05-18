Looking for work? These virtual and in-person job fairs are planned this week in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Virtual and in-person hiring events and initiatives are ramping up across the CSRA.

Here’s a look at some of them:

East Central Regional Hospital

A virtual hiring event is planned May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon for East Central Regional Hospital.

Interested registered nurses and licensed practical nurses wanting to participate should RSVP at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F6T8MKN and can apply at https://www.augusta.edu/careers.

South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association

SC Works and the South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association are partnering together to host a large virtual statewide hospitality and tourism hiring event on May 20.

There are more than 150 employers registered, with hundreds of full time and part-time positions available to apply for. This event is open to the public and registration will remain open through Thursday at 2 p.m.

Job seekers can register at https://bit.ly/3xYaKnX.

After registering:

Perform a “tech check” before Thursday to ensure your computer/firewall is compatible before the event begins: https://support.brazenconnect.com/hc/en-us/articles/360056765153

Make sure all your account information is updated and your resume is uploaded to your account you will create when you register

Since you will be interacting with hiring representatives virtually via chat, review how this process works so you’re comfortable and familiar with it before the event begins. Watch this video! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h48DdeFg8Bo&feature=emb_imp_woyt

AGY

AGY is hosting an open job fair on May 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all-entry level positions (fab service person, end finders, frame servicers, winder operators), plus special utility person.

Applying online before May 21 at https://www.agy.com/careers is strongly recommended.

Candidates interested in this entry level position should come directly to AGY, 556 Wagener Road in Aiken, for an on-the-spot interview.

You will be entering a manufacturing area during your interview and must wear shoes that cover the entire foot (no high heels, flip flops or sandals) to be interviewed.

AGY offers its full-time employees a comprehensive benefits package that includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid holidays, vacation, and 401(k) matching retirement savings. The company also has an on-site medical clinic and an on-site fitness center.

This job fair is for first time applicants/interviews only. Previously interviewed candidates will not be interviewed.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is looking to hire 260 new employees in Augusta and Savannah as part of an effort to recruit more than 13,000 employees in Georgia.

McDonald’s summer hiring initiative kicks off next week, and to gear up for the busy summer season, the fast-food giant has rolled out a new set of employee perks, including paid time off, career learning opportunities, free employee meals, education assistance and competitive wages in addition to flexible schedules, the company said.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit McDonalds.com/careers to apply at a restaurant near them, or text “apply” to 36453 to start an application via text.

“As local employers, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew members and look forward to welcoming new employees to our McFamily this summer,” said John Ritchey, South Georgia McDonald’s people team lead and McDonald’s owner/operator. “We are a people business at our core, and as we welcome customers back into our dining rooms, the safety of our employees and customers is a top priority, as it has been throughout our 66-year history.”

Verizon

Verizon is launching its largest recruitment effort in more than five years to handle an increase in demand for services.

Nationwide, the company is adding more than 1,000 retail positions to ensure a consistent customer experience.

“This is truly an exciting opportunity for anyone looking to be part of a growing industry, and who has a passion for cutting edge technologies like 5G and gaming, and wants to share that passion with others,” said Sean Lee, senior vice president of consumer sales for Verizon. “The best part is we have positions open nationwide, so if you’ve always wanted to get in the door, there’s no better time than now.”

For more information or to apply, visit https://www.verizon.com/about/careers/retail.

