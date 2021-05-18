Local lemonade stand run by kids gets some sweet success

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On a hot summer day, what’s more refreshing than a glass lemonade?

You might remember, we told you about a local family who has been serving homemade lemonade from their yard for about five years now.

If you’re coming down Old Savannah Road, you may hear a chant that you can’t resist.

“Ice-cold lemonade! Ice-cold lemonade! Come get your lemonade!”

D-Loves Lemonade started about five years ago. Mother Marqueshia Kerbo says it’s her kids that keep the business running.

“We never had negative feedback,” she said. “We always had good feedback. They love the lemonade, and we’ve had people come get lemonade, leave and then come back for more.”

They even got a special visit from some Richmond County deputies who were stopping by to support them.

They say it’s the flavor that keeps cars pulling in and people walking up. And it brings smiles to everyone.

Richmond County deputies stop by a local lemonade stand (Source: WRDW)

