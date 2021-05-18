Jamal Sutherland’s mom sees firing of S.C. deputies as a ‘victory’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mother of Jamal Sutherland said news of the firings of two deputies involved in the death investigation of her son is a “victory.”

On Monday afternoon, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano announced she had fired Detention Sergeant Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle.

Live 5 News spoke to Amy Sutherland on Monday who said it was a victory for those who suffer from mental health problems.

“I consider that a victory for everybody out there that’s going through mental health,” Sutherland said Monday night. “For everyone who has children of color, because the system seemed like it was going to go against us. But God is who we depended on and it was done. One day people said they were going to march, and something was done that should have been done a long time ago.”

Sutherland died at the Al Cannon Detention Center this past January. He was being taken out of his cell to go to a bond hearing but died while being subdued, prosecutors said.

The body camera footage of the incident was not released until last week and included footage that showed Sutherland being tased numerous times. Amy Sutherland said she thinks she knows why it took so long for the video to be released.

“I think people tried to cover up everything that happened with my child,” Sutherland said. “We were asking questions from day one. No answer. It just went away. But I think until pressure is put on people, especially when it comes to politics, nobody’s going to move. But once politics gets involved, and you can’t sit comfortably in your office anymore, then action has to be taken. So that’s the only reason they took action. Nothing would have been done.”

The two deputies had been on administrative capacity working desk jobs since January. Now that they’re off the job, some activists want them formally charged in connection to Sutherland’s death

The solicitor says a decision on if those now former deputies will face any charges is expected to come in the next few weeks

Graziano made the announcement on the deputies getting fired on Monday, but she’s being criticized for not taking action sooner.

Among those criticizing the sheriff’s delay is Rep. Nancy Mace.

“I want to know what’s changed,” Mace said. “I am glad to see this happening now, but it took five months and public pressure and a horrific video to make this happen unfortunately.”

In a press conference last week, Graziano said she decided not to fire the deputies while an internal investigation was being conducted, citing policy.

Also in the news ...

The group Black Lives Matter held a demonstration Monday over the Sutherland case in downtown Charleston. The group of protesters gathered at Marion Square after police placed barriers in hopes of containing protesters within the park and out of city streets. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said there were no problems and everything remained peaceful. There were around 100 people in all. The demonstrators marched from Marion Square to the solicitors office where they demanded Solicitor Scarlett Wilson take action and bring charges against the two deputies who are seen in body camera footage tasing Jamal Sutherland. The group then marched back to Marion Square.

Other protesters gathered Monday afternoon outside the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office shouting “Justice for Jamal.” “We demand the officers involved in Jamal Sutherland’s killing be fired, arrested and charged,” Lowcountry Action Committee spokesman Joshua Parks said. “We also demand an independent, non-internal investigation and after-action review of the facilities, agencies involved in the Jamal Sutherland case.” A group called the Justice for All Coalition also wants law enforcement agencies to reallocate money to create a department specifically designed to respond to mental health issues. They also want the creation of an oversight council made of non-police officers who can review data and discipline and fire officers over violations.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.