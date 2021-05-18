Advertisement

I-TEAM: Firefighter chief search costs

By Lynnsey Gardner and Laura Warren
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - So what is the total cost of the fire chief search for you the taxpayer? Our I-Team analysis found possibly 25 to 27,000 dollars.

Laura Warren is breaking down the figures.

The recruiting firm the commission hired to conduct the search will be at least $18,000 maybe as much as $20,000. So far the city has been billed a total of $14,108 across two invoices for services rendered by GovHR USA. As the I-Team told you yesterday both invoices are now past due with one more still to come.

Yesterday we told you city administrator Odie Donald dismissed their recommendations and pulled Antonio Burden to the top despite not making the top 11 out of 51 candidates. We emailed Donald and asked if this was a bad or good investment for taxpayers. So far he has not responded to that question. Also the city fought releasing public records about this job search.

WRDW sued along with other media outlets and prevailed.

Currently the attorney who represented all media says the tab is $7,000 and he will now ask the city to reimburse that bill which is standard to ask of the losing side of a lawsuit.

