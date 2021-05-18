Advertisement

Hit-and-run crash causes injuries in Aiken

Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A hit-and-run crash caused injuries Tuesday morning at Neilson Street and Dougherty Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement agencies were on the lookout for the vehicle that fled the scene after the crash that was reported at 7:39 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle didn’t roll over and no one was trapped, but the patrol reported injuries in the crash that happened just west of Whiskey Road and south of Hitchcock Parkway.

