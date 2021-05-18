Have you seen this woman, who’s a suspect in Augusta assault?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with an assault that happened Monday.

Brittany Kennedy, 25, is wanted in connection with the incident at 3221 Wrightsboro Road, according to deputies.

She described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of her.

She’s known to frequent the Fox Den area and the area where the assault happened, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on her is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

