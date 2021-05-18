Advertisement

Have you seen this woman, who’s a suspect in Augusta assault?

Brittany Kennedy
Brittany Kennedy(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with an assault that happened Monday.

Brittany Kennedy, 25, is wanted in connection with the incident at 3221 Wrightsboro Road, according to deputies.

She described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of her.

She’s known to frequent the Fox Den area and the area where the assault happened, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on her is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Prather
Deputies give details on shooting that left 2 women dead, 2 injured
Four women were shot, two fatally, at Magnolia Court Apartments off East Telfair Street.
Learn the new details on quadruple shooting on East Telfair Street
An image of counterfeit prescription drugs provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office. The pills...
After starting in Augusta, wave of fentanyl overdoses spreading across Georgia
Two people were shot inside a vehicle on Elbert Street Sunday evening.
Two people shot in vehicle on Elbert Street in Graniteville
Timothy C. Pierce
Argument over theft from lunchbox sparked Aiken County stabbing, deputies say

Latest News

Fox
Rabid fox attacks dogs in Richmond County
Southern AG has seen a truck driver crunch for years.
Ga. company keeps on rolling despite shortage of truck drivers
Truck
A look at the truck driver crunch in Georgia
Highland Springs elementary and middle school
North Augusta leaders move forward on plans for new schools
Highland Springs Elementary and Middle School