Golden Harvest to host vaccinations, thank Guard troops this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At two events this week, people picking up free food from the Golden Harvest Food Bank will have a chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Golden Harvest has partnered with Augusta University Health to help bring the COVID-19 vaccine to underserved communities, leading to vaccinations at several upcoming mobile markets, which are the food bank’s contactless drive-thru food distributions for families struggling with food insecurity.

Individuals will have the option to get vaccinated while waiting in line for food assistance.

This week, mobile markets with vaccinations are planned:

Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, 702 Fenwick St. in downtown Augusta.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Thomson-McDuffie Middle School, 1191 White Oak Road in Thomson.

Also in the news ...

Golden Harvest this week will thank the Georgia National Guard for the help it’s offered during the pandemic.

Since April of 2020, 15 service members at a time have been stationed in Augusta to assist in distributing emergency food assistance to families in Golden Harvest’s 25-county service area.

That service will wrap up on May 31 after troops have helped provide more than 14.9 million meals to people experiencing food insecurity due to the economic effects of the coronavirus in Georgia and South Carolina.

Golden Harvest is holding a farewell event for National Guard members at 10 a.m. Wednesday at its Faith Food Factory, 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. Mayor Hardie Davis, Brinsley Thigpen representing Congressman Rick Allen and Jessica Hayes representing Congressman Jody Hice will be there.

