Ga. company keeps on rolling despite shortage of truck drivers

By Molly Godley
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Trucking companies are in need of drivers.

According to the American Trucking Association, there has been a shortage of drivers for years.

Southern AG Hiring Manager Devin Griffin said driving for long periods of time and staying away from home may be some factors when it comes to this shortage.

Griffin said he’s been around the trucking industry nearly his whole life. He said he’s seen this driver shortage for years.

“As far as the industry is concerned, I definitely think there is somewhat of a shortage,” said Griffin.

The shortage of drivers, Griffin pointed out, makes it harder to provide for customers.

He said some of the shortage stems from long hours away from home, as well as a change in interest from a younger generation.

“Maybe it’s just blue-collar work that’s not attractive anymore to the younger generation that’s coming up. That probably plays a factor in it,” said Griffin.

Although it’s hard work, Griffin said there’s no better time than now to be a truck driver.

“It’s a great time to become a driver because of the need for it, you can get a job anywhere,” said Griffin.

Phillip Johnson, whose been driving for Southern AG for nearly 50 years, said it’s not an easy job, but it’s a rewarding one.

“It’s not for the weak. It’s a mental strain. So much road rage now, and it’s dangerous out here, but I recommend it because you make good money,” said Johnson.

Learning to drive a truck from a close family friend, Johnson said he hasn’t slowed down.

“I trained one day, and then he turned me loose and said, ‘you’re ready to go,’ and I’ve been giving it all I’ve had ever since, 100 percent,” said Johnson.

Over the years, Johnson has seen a change in the industry.

“It’s just not like it used to be. New drivers think that it’s just an easy job they can go home every evening and make good money. You can’t do it. You got to stay out there. Some drivers don’t want to stay out two weeks like I’ve been doing,” said Johnson.

