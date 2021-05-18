Advertisement

Ga. 12-year-old saves another child from drowning but dies in the process

(ANDREW MALONE)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Crews have recovered the body of a 12-year-old who drowned in a Georgia lake while trying to help a child struggling in the water.

A state Department of Natural Resources law enforcement spokesman said Monday that Traetorin Mitchell, of Milledgeville, was at Lake Sinclair with his family on Sunday when he saw a younger child begin to struggle in the water.

The official said Traetorin entered the lake and pushed the child toward the shore, but then went under the water himself and never resurfaced.

Crews began searching the lake using sonar Sunday evening, and Traetorin’s body recovered just before 11 a.m. Monday.

