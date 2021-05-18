Advertisement

Fire chief selection in Augusta is a process accompanied by controversy

By Celeste Springer
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city is looking for a new fire chief, but the process has been plagued with controversy. The I-Team started digging into the search when the city came up with a sole finalist, but refused to share any information about the other candidates.

Today the I-Team uncovered emails revealing the final candidate was not even recommended by the agency hired to search for the best candidates.

MORE | What city emails reveal about search for Augusta fire chief

Some commissioners say this was all news to them too.

“The citizens of Augusta, Georgia deserve better than this,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

News 12 went through hundreds of emails sent between an executive recruitment agency, Gov HRUSA, and the city. Emails show the agency selected 11 candidates from 51 applications separated into two top tiers. The sole finalist Antonio Burden didn’t make it into either group.

So how did he get the spot?

We found City Administrator Odie Donald asked for more information on Burden as well as another man Adam House. We asked Donald why.

In a statement, he says, in part ‘From the pool received, there were some candidates who were included because their experience in municipalities similar to Augusta made them attractive.’

The commissioners we spoke to today tell us they had no idea burden’s name was thrown into selection by the city administrator until we told them.

“First of all, it’s news to me,” said Augusta Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

They tell us they think this process needs more transparency and a do-over.

“It’s a conflict of interest, and we need to start the whole dang gone process over again,” said McKnight, District 3 representative.

Others frustrated the city is paying a hiring agency for recommendations when they aren’t even being used.

“Augusta, Georgia decides it’s much better to throw this money away like we always do, and then not take the consultants advice. Just like in this situation,” said Commissioner John Clarke, District 10 representative.

“Augusta, Georgia decides it’s much better to throw this money away like we always do, and then not take the consultants advice. Just like in this situation,” he said.

We reached out to all of these commissioners but these three were the only ones who got back to us willing to comment.

“The best possible outcome is for Augusta to get the best fire chief possible. And I think we’re going to be able to get that by starting this process over and having some better parameters around the process,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett, District 8 Representative.

But a do-over is entirely up to a commission vote coming up on whether Antonio Burden will get the job.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Prather
Deputies give details on shooting that left 2 women dead, 2 injured
Two people were shot inside a vehicle on Elbert Street Sunday evening.
Two people shot in vehicle on Elbert Street in Graniteville
An image of counterfeit prescription drugs provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office. The pills...
After starting in Augusta, wave of fentanyl overdoses spreading across Georgia
A fatal family affair. Tonight there’s new details in the quadruple shooting that left two...
New details emerge in quadruple shooting on East Telfair Street
Timothy C. Pierce
Argument over theft from lunchbox sparked Aiken County stabbing, deputies say

Latest News

Ga. 12-year-old saves another child from drowning but dies in the process
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Hit-and-run crash causes injuries in Aiken
Atlanta man indicted in crash that killed Loeffler campaign staffer
Nicholas Languerand is accused of participating in the deadly Capitol riots that took place on...
Federal grand jury indicts South Carolina man in storming of Capitol
Amy Sutherland
Jamal Sutherland’s mom sees firing of S.C. deputies as a ‘victory’