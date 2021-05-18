Fire chief selection in Augusta is a process accompanied by controversy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city is looking for a new fire chief, but the process has been plagued with controversy. The I-Team started digging into the search when the city came up with a sole finalist, but refused to share any information about the other candidates.

Today the I-Team uncovered emails revealing the final candidate was not even recommended by the agency hired to search for the best candidates.

Some commissioners say this was all news to them too.

“The citizens of Augusta, Georgia deserve better than this,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

News 12 went through hundreds of emails sent between an executive recruitment agency, Gov HRUSA, and the city. Emails show the agency selected 11 candidates from 51 applications separated into two top tiers. The sole finalist Antonio Burden didn’t make it into either group.

So how did he get the spot?

We found City Administrator Odie Donald asked for more information on Burden as well as another man Adam House. We asked Donald why.

In a statement, he says, in part ‘From the pool received, there were some candidates who were included because their experience in municipalities similar to Augusta made them attractive.’

The commissioners we spoke to today tell us they had no idea burden’s name was thrown into selection by the city administrator until we told them.

“First of all, it’s news to me,” said Augusta Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

They tell us they think this process needs more transparency and a do-over.

“It’s a conflict of interest, and we need to start the whole dang gone process over again,” said McKnight, District 3 representative.

Others frustrated the city is paying a hiring agency for recommendations when they aren’t even being used.

“Augusta, Georgia decides it’s much better to throw this money away like we always do, and then not take the consultants advice. Just like in this situation,” said Commissioner John Clarke, District 10 representative.

We reached out to all of these commissioners but these three were the only ones who got back to us willing to comment.

“The best possible outcome is for Augusta to get the best fire chief possible. And I think we’re going to be able to get that by starting this process over and having some better parameters around the process,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett, District 8 Representative.

But a do-over is entirely up to a commission vote coming up on whether Antonio Burden will get the job.

