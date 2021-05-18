Federal grand jury indicts South Carolina man in storming of Capitol

WASHINGTON (WMBF) – A federal grand jury indicted a Little River man who is accused of taking part in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Nicholas Languerand was arrested by the FBI in April at a home in Little River, S.C., after a tip led them to an Instagram post that investigators said showed him at the riots .

A criminal complaint also showed someone matching his description throwing objects at police officers, as well as holding a police shield and hitting the ground.

Documents show a grand jury found there was enough evidence to formally charge him with seven counts including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Languerand was transferred to a detention center in Washington, D.C.. where the charges originated.

According to court documents, a judge ordered him to remain in jail for several reasons including the fact that weight of evidence against him his is strong. The motion also notes a history of violence, use of weapons as well as alleged alcohol and substance abuse by Languerand.