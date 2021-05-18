Advertisement

Federal grand jury indicts South Carolina man in storming of Capitol

Nicholas Languerand is accused of participating in the deadly Capitol riots that took place on...
Nicholas Languerand is accused of participating in the deadly Capitol riots that took place on Jan. 6. (Source: JRLDC/FBI)(WRDW)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WMBF) – A federal grand jury indicted a Little River man who is accused of taking part in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Nicholas Languerand was arrested by the FBI in April at a home in Little River, S.C., after a tip led them to an Instagram post that investigators said showed him at the riots.

A criminal complaint also showed someone matching his description throwing objects at police officers, as well as holding a police shield and hitting the ground.

Documents show a grand jury found there was enough evidence to formally charge him with seven counts including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Languerand was transferred to a detention center in Washington, D.C.. where the charges originated.

According to court documents, a judge ordered him to remain in jail for several reasons including the fact that weight of evidence against him his is strong. The motion also notes a history of violence, use of weapons as well as alleged alcohol and substance abuse by Languerand.

MORE | Georgia GOP still seeking a fight over Trump election loss

Most Read

Tyler Prather
Deputies give details on shooting that left 2 women dead, 2 injured
Two people were shot inside a vehicle on Elbert Street Sunday evening.
Two people shot in vehicle on Elbert Street in Graniteville
An image of counterfeit prescription drugs provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office. The pills...
After starting in Augusta, wave of fentanyl overdoses spreading across Georgia
A fatal family affair. Tonight there’s new details in the quadruple shooting that left two...
New details emerge in quadruple shooting on East Telfair Street
Timothy C. Pierce
Argument over theft from lunchbox sparked Aiken County stabbing, deputies say

Latest News

Ga. 12-year-old saves another child from drowning but dies in the process
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Hit-and-run crash causes injuries in Aiken
Atlanta man indicted in crash that killed Loeffler campaign staffer
Amy Sutherland
Jamal Sutherland’s mom sees firing of S.C. deputies as a ‘victory’