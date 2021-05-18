FBI serves search warrant on home in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation was on the scene of a home in North Augusta this afternoon.

The public information officer for the South Carolina branch confirmed a team was at 1121 Lake Greenwood Drive for “court-authorized activity.”

We reached out to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, which further confirmed the FBI had issued a search warrant on the home.

Other details remained limited at this time, but we will provide updates as we learn more.

The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta. (Source: WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.