FBI serves search warrant on home in North Augusta

The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.(Source: WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation was on the scene of a home in North Augusta this afternoon.

The public information officer for the South Carolina branch confirmed a team was at 1121 Lake Greenwood Drive for “court-authorized activity.”

We reached out to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, which further confirmed the FBI had issued a search warrant on the home.

Other details remained limited at this time, but we will provide updates as we learn more.

