Experience the James Brown tour of Augusta led by a member of his own family

(Brian Stewart)
By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tour James Brown sites around Augusta with a James Brown Family member. Tours depart from the Augusta Museum of History on Saturdays. Reserve your James Brown Family Foundation tour in advance!

The James Brown Family Historical Tours run once a week on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

The tour begins at the Augusta Museum of History. Along with a guide, the bus tour visit sites that are significant to the history of James Brown growing up and living in Augusta. Highlights of the tour include sites such as the elementary school that James Brown attended, the home where he lived as a child, businesses he owned, The James Brown Statue, The James Brown Arena and much more! Patrons also get the opportunity to see the largest exhibit of his memorabilia at The Augusta Museum of History following the tour.

The tours are $15 per person and reservations must be made at least 24 hours before tour date.

Call or RSVP online for your tour today! Or call 803-640-2090 and a representative from the JBFHT will contact you about your request.

