Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Low rain chances today and Wednesday. Above average highs expected later this week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started off with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s this morning around the CSRA with mostly cloudy skies. The forecast looks dry for most of Tuesday with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies during the day. There is the chance for a few isolated showers as a weak upper level disturbance moves over the region, but any rain that forms should be light and brief. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s. Winds will start out of the east then turn more southeast in the afternoon between 5-10 mph.

Lows Wednesday morning will be back down in the upper 50s to low 60s. Our weather set up on Wednesday looks similar to Tuesday with isolated shower chances and highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be mainly out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Rain chances are looking slim to none over the next 5 days for the CSRA.
Rain chances are looking slim to none over the next 5 days for the CSRA.(WRDW)

An upper level ridge begins to develop over the eastern United States Thursday into this weekend bringing above average temperatures and dry weather. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Our first taste of highs above 90° this year looks possible by this weekend. Afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 90s! The air is expected to be relatively dry this weekend, so it hopefully won’t be humid to accompany the heat. Skies will be generally sunny this weekend. Keep it here for the latest updates.

