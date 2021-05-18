Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of the CSRA looks dry this evening into tonight. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Winds will be light out of the southeast less than 5 mph. Low temperatures will be dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s early Wednesday morning.

Lows Wednesday morning will be back down in the upper 50s to low 60s. Our weather set up on Wednesday looks similar to Tuesday with isolated shower chances and highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be mainly out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

An upper level ridge begins to develop over the eastern United States Thursday into this weekend bringing above average temperatures and dry weather. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Our first taste of highs above 90° this year looks possible by this weekend. Afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 90s! The air is expected to be relatively dry this weekend, so it hopefully won’t be humid to accompany the heat. Skies will be generally sunny this weekend.

Highs early next week are expected to reach the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity looks higher compared to this weekend and could create dangerous heat index values for sensitive groups. Keep it here for updates.

