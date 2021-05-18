Chef serves up homemade favorites at restaurant in a car dealership

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We see restaurants inside of places like grocery stores whether it be a Starbucks or McDonald’s, but what about a luxury car dealership?

“People come in off the street just to eat. ... My menu changes every day.”

Tucked away behind the cars in Jim Hudson Lexus, You’ll find Sharen Caskey cookin’ up one of her homemade favorites whether it be soups, salads or one of her baked goods.

“There’s a lot of curiosity about this because having a restaurant inside of a dealership is not typical; it’s not normal,” she said.

And while it’s not ideal to have a gourmet cafe inside of a car dealership: “As a car salesperson, oftentimes a client would say, ‘Gosh... you know we’re hungry, let us leave and think about it,’” she said.

Well, that’s exactly where the idea came from.

“So the idea was born to have a fine dining cafe inside of a dealership for that very reason,” she explained.

Caskey sold cars for about three years until she decided to roll up her sleeves and bring in a taste of home with At Your Service Gourmet Cafe. And the response, well, that speaks for itself, seeing more than a dozen people on a daily basis.

“Anywhere between 60 and 85.”

And she says seeing the joy on people’s faces after they take a bite out of one of her creations is really what it’s all about.

“Food is instant gratification. When somebody takes a bite of that sandwich or a sip of soup and they love it, you know, automatically. It’s surreal, you watch their faces; that is what I like. That’s what gets me up every day.”

Sharen says Monday, Wednesday and Fridays are soup days. Breakfast is from 7 a.m. until 10 and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. until about 3:30.

She says other employees from other dealerships even come in.

If you want to find it, this is all inside of the Jim Hudson Lexus on Washington Road, and you don’t have to buy a car to grab a bite to eat.

