Advertisement

Burglars break into Columbia County restaurant, take cash

These surveillance photos on the Happy China burglary were released by the Columbia County...
These surveillance photos on the Happy China burglary were released by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are looking for two people who burglarized a local restaurant Sunday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the Happy China, 4115 Columbia Road.

The burglars removed the drive-thru window, but couldn’t get in through it. They then smashed the front door and entered the building, taking money from the cash register before leaving through the rear of the building, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Both burglars had a face mask, and each wore a black hoodie, one of them with a distinctive “ORACLE” logo.

Authorities released several surveillance photos of the pair,.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Investigator Philip Clark at 706-541-4056.

MORE | Have you seen woman who’s a suspect in Augusta assault?

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Prather
Deputies give details on shooting that left 2 women dead, 2 injured
Four women were shot, two fatally, at Magnolia Court Apartments off East Telfair Street.
Learn the new details on quadruple shooting on East Telfair Street
An image of counterfeit prescription drugs provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office. The pills...
After starting in Augusta, wave of fentanyl overdoses spreading across Georgia
Two people were shot inside a vehicle on Elbert Street Sunday evening.
Two people shot in vehicle on Elbert Street in Graniteville
Timothy C. Pierce
Argument over theft from lunchbox sparked Aiken County stabbing, deputies say

Latest News

Fox
Rabid fox attacks dogs in Richmond County
Southern AG has seen a truck driver crunch for years.
Ga. company keeps on rolling despite shortage of truck drivers
Truck
A look at the truck driver crunch in Georgia
Highland Springs elementary and middle school
North Augusta leaders move forward on plans for new schools
Highland Springs Elementary and Middle School