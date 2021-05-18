Burglars break into Columbia County restaurant, take cash

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are looking for two people who burglarized a local restaurant Sunday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the Happy China, 4115 Columbia Road.

The burglars removed the drive-thru window, but couldn’t get in through it. They then smashed the front door and entered the building, taking money from the cash register before leaving through the rear of the building, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Both burglars had a face mask, and each wore a black hoodie, one of them with a distinctive “ORACLE” logo.

Authorities released several surveillance photos of the pair,.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Investigator Philip Clark at 706-541-4056.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.