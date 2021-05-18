Advertisement

Brian Kemp announces he will be seeking second term as Georgia’s Governor

By Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Brian Kemp announces that he will be seeking second term as Georgia’s Governor. Today he has confirmed he will be seeking reelection in 2022.

The news comes just one day after Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan confirmed he wouldn’t run for a second term, but would transition to helping build the future of the national Republican party in an organization called GOP 2.0.

The political scene will also look different as the current leader of the state’s capital city is not running again either. Earlier in the month, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made the shocking announcement of her decision to not seek a second term. 

As for Kemp, the Republican governor was in a tight race three years ago against Democrat front runner Stacey Abrams. The race was one of most-closely watched gubernatorial contests in the 2018 midterm elections. 

