Braves’ Ynoa punches bench, breaks hand, to miss 2 months

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(AP) - Atlanta Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa suffered a broken right hand when he punched the dugout bench following a poor start at Milwaukee on Sunday and is expected to miss two months.

Braves manager Brian Snitker says Ynoa’s hand was hurting on the flight back to Atlanta. Tests revealed the fracture. Ynoa was frustrated after giving up five runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings of the 10-9 loss to the Brewers.

Ynoa’s emergence has been especially important as Mike Soroka experienced a setback in his recovery from surgery for his torn right Achilles tendon. Soroka had a follow-up surgery.

