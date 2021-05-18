Advertisement

AU Medical Center, Children’s Hospital loosen visiting rules

By Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the threat of COVID-19 diminishes and guidelines are adjusted in public venues, Augusta University Health is updating visitation rules at AU Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Like most hospitals, the AU facilities tightened visiting policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two individuals may now visit a patient’s bedside, and they may change out with others as long as the patient isn’t suffering from COVID-19 or severely immunocompromised.

At Children’s, two individuals may visit a pediatric patient’s bedside, and those individuals may change out with two additional identified support persons, such as grandparents.

For now, support people must be 18 or older. In rare circumstances, exceptions may be made with permission by the unit leadership or nurse supervisor.

All visitors must continue to wear masks while in the facilities.

