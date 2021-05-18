Advertisement

Atlanta man indicted in crash that killed Loeffler campaign staffer

By Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - An Atlanta man has been indicted in connection to a deadly crash that killed Harrison Deal, a campaign staffer for then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Mario Dermaine Clark, 44, is charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle after a grand jury issued an indictment on April 15, according to court records on file with the County Superior Court Clerk.

Deal, who was from Bulloch County, was killed in a crash on Interstate 16 in December 2020.

Loeffler was scheduled to make an appearance at a campaign rally in Savannah with Vice President Mike Pence and then-Senator David Perdue.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted a statement and photo in December about Deal.

Kemp called Deal the “Kemp son and brother we never had.”

